TPS receives $10,000 from Toledo Rotary for Club to address lead poisoning risks in children

TPS now has new dollars to help kids who may be exposed to lead poisoning.

The Rotary of Toledo presented the district with a check for $10,000.

it will allow TPS to provide lead testing kits for one thousand pre-schoolers.

"We have tested more than 650 children each year for lead, and while we know that no level of lead is acceptable in any child or human body, we did find that 11 percent of those children had high levels of lead 4 micrograms or higher," TPS's Amy Allen said.

Experts say lead poisoning is one of the greatest environmental health risks facing young kids today, especially children under the age of 4..