TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) Imagine graduating from high school with a diploma and a degree.
That is the case for 18- year-old Malaikah Davis. Thanks to College Credit Plus and Toledo Early College High School, she earned an associates degree in high school. Malaikah has been taking classes at The University of Toledo since her junior year. She is first in her family to attend college
TPS senior graduates with diploma and degree
