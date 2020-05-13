TPS senior ready for next chapter as hybrid graduation celebration nears

For 17-year-old Cassidy McClellan, senior year is ending in a way she never imagined.

"It was kind of a shock—just came out of nowhere," McClellan said of COVID-19.

Like many seniors, the Toledo Early College student had her final year of high school cut short due to coronavirus.

"I miss hanging out with my friends, getting to see some of my teachers," McClellan said.

After missing out on so much one moment she won't do without is graduation. On Wednesday, Toledo Public Schools laid out plans to celebrate the class of 2020 with social distancing in mind.

It begins by allowing each TPS high school to hold virtual commencement on the same dates and times as originally planned. With no one in the audience, each ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube and Buckeye Broadband.

Starting June 1, seniors will have designated days to drive to the Stranahan Theater and receive their diploma outdoors from superintendent Dr. Romulus Durant. Loved ones can watch from afar as long as they stay in their vehicles.

While it's not ideal, Cassidy's mom says she's glad the district is doing something.

"It's been disappointing, but in the big scheme of things we just want everyone to be healthy," Patrice McClellan said.

Now as she prepares to send her daughter off to college, Patrice says not even a virus can change how happy she is.

"I'm just proud of that little girl," Patrice McClellan said. "I love her so much!"

Meanwhile, Cassidy is hopeful for what's next as she moves on to study education.

"I just really love working with kids and also my experiences of taking college at UT, that made me want to go into educational policy and law," Cassidy McClellan said.

If you'd like to learn more about your TPS high school's respective graduation and drive-in dates and times, we have those posted here.