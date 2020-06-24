TPS to offer online classrooms this fall

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, students will have a virtual option when the 2020-21 school year begins.

Dr. Romules Durant, CEO/Superintendent for Toledo Public Schools, will announce a new online learning option for TPS students Thursday.

Through this virtual classroom, students will receive an electronic device and receive daily instruction from a certified teacher and attendance will be required and monitored daily.

In addition, there will be other offerings available to students, including daily meals and access to extracurricular activities and athletics.

This will not replace the traditional classroom experience, it will be an additional learning option.