TPS urges students to fill out FAFSA

The earlier you file, the more grant money you are likely to receive from FAFSA, which is why TPS wants students to get on it.

The deadline to fill out the FAFSA documents to attend the University of Toledo and Ohio State is February 1.

Michael Mercurio is the guidance counselor.

Michael Mercurio, a guidance counselor at Scott H.S says close to 40 Scott students have completed the FAFSA so far, and he's hoping more will meet the next deadline.

Parent University is holding a FAFSA completion workshop for those who miss the February 1 deadline on Tuesday, February 11 at 6:30 at Toledo Technology Academy.