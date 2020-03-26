TSO, WGTE team up to air past performances

Just because you're cooped up in your house during the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus crisis doesn't mean you can't enjoy past performances of beautiful music.

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra and WGTE Public Media announced Thursday they will begin weekly broadcast archival performances recorded at the Toledo Museum of Art's Peristyle Theater.

The programs will be called "WGTE Presents: TSO in HD." They will begin airing at 6 p.m. Sunday. Eight broadcasts will be curated by TSO Music Director Alain Trudel and hosted by WGTE Radio program manager Brad Cresswell. They will consist of complete performances from the archives and collections of pieces brought together in new programs.

The program schedule includes:

• March 29 – Trudel’s Debut

•April 5 – The Sea

• April 12 – Handel’s Messiah

• April 19 – Great Women of Music

• April 26 – Light Classics

• May 3 – New American Classics

• May 10 – The Nutcracker

• May 17 – The Resurrection

“We want to give people the best performances from our vault and that means airing entire performances that hold a special place in our hearts and our memories as well as creating something new for our fans to experience,” Trudel said.

Brad Vassar, president and CEO of the Toledo Symphony, said there could be possible airings of additional performances.