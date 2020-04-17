TSO and Toledo Ballet cancel remainder of season

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra and The Toledo Ballet are cancelling upcoming performances for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, ending June 7, 2020.

The President and C.E.O. of the TSO, Zak Vassar, says it was a tough call, but the organizations are doing what's best for performers and patrons during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We just don’t see how it’s safe to bring our audiences or our orchestra or our dancers together into that enclosed space like the Peristyle before the end of May or early June," Vassar explained to 13abc. "So, it’s an abundance of caution and we hope that we see the economy open up some more and that some of those restrictions with careful consultation with public health officials, of course, would allow us to do performances maybe even in the late Summer.”

Season ticket holders or those who purchased tickets in advance can either donate their contributions to the organizations under the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts or they can contact the box office for a refund. You can find a link to the TAPA website on this page.

Vassar said he is hopeful the TSO and Toledo Ballet will be able to make up any missed performances in mid to late August, with the symphony's official start of the 2020-2021 season beginning in September. Performances for that season are already contracted, therefore those set for the past season are not able to become part of the lineup for next year.

Now through May 17, 2020, WGTE-TV, Channel 30, will broadcast encore performances of the TSO in HD Sundays at 6:00 PM.