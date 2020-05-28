"Taco Tuesday" fundraiser held for TPD sergeant recovering from strokes

A Toledo police sergeant, Marine Corp veteran, and former local JV baseball coach has suffered three strokes in the past three years. His road to complete recovery is long and expensive. But, a friend is organizing an effort to help.

Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille in Sylvania Township is the spot to be this Taco Tuesday if you're interested in supporting a local police officer in need.

Sgt. John Palmer has been part of the Toledo Police Department for nearly 28 years. In the last three years, he has suffered three strokes.

Palmer says his co-workers donated hundreds of hours of their own sick time to him so he could focus on recovery.

The former marine has undergone neurosurgery and struggles with full function on his ride side. He calls his balance shot and says speech is a deficit.

Long-time friend, Tyler Tresize, wants to help.

"When you have somebody who's a true friend and somebody that's selfless you'll always want to give back to them because you know those are the people who would do the same for you," said Tresize.

A recent stem cell procedure seems to be helping Palmer heal. That was made possible by his community raising thousands of dollars.

But the recommended therapy that goes with it, is not covered by insurance and is pricey.

"He's one of the best friends you could ever ask for. He's just giving, he's selfless and now he needs some help and it's time to give back for him," said Tresize.

Tresize organized for June 2 to be Taco Tuesday for Palmer at Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille. From 5-8 PM, all taco and the new "Quarantini" sales will be donated to cover his therapy bills. The goal is to raise $4,500.

"We're a community. We're trying to serve the community in our own fashion, you know, along with the police department. So, we're happy to be a part of this," said Rayla Tabor, manager at Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille.

"John is the kind of guy that would help people even if he didn't know them and anybody that's willing to help, I know John would greatly appreciate it," said Tresize.