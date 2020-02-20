Taking Botox seriously as medicine

"I've had migraines for over twenty years," says Lisa Clair.

Clair was at her wit's end - in pain more than 50% of the time.

"The worst thing was being on vacation and being in bed for days and my family was out enjoying the sunshine," says Clair.

Nothing was working.

"I would have to lay down. I couldn't really do anything it would hurt so bad - the back of my head, typically," says Clair.

Then she came to Doctor Serena Nicholas-Bublick, who was used to patients like Clair.

"They want to get their life back," says Nicholas-Bublick of her migraine patients.

Migraines affect over 38 million people in America.

"It can prevent you from being around loud noises. You usually want to go into a cold, dark room and get away from a lot of stimulation," says Nicholas-Bublick.

Clair received her first Botox injection about a year ago. Her migraines have not completely gone away, but she experiences a fraction of what she used to.

"Before it would be like two weeks straight every single day but now I don't get that anymore," says Clair.

Doctors have been using the injections for years, but there are still so many misconceptions about the treatment.

"I can't tell you how many times I've mentioned it to migraine patients, and they've thought it was for cosmetic reasons," says Nicholas-Bublick.

"I've asked her to maybe touch up my crow-s feet, but she won't," says Clair, laughing.

Although Clair may joke, she is grateful for the medicinal benefits that have changed her life.

"It's just so nice not to be in pain. I'm almost shocked that I wake up and I feel ok," says Clair.