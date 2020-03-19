COVID-19 making thermometers an every day item

Governor Mike Dewine recommends everyone who is still working to take their temperature before heading into the workplace.

Dr. Francis Rogawski says any thermometer will do, though if you have a fever it doesn't necessarily mean you have COVID-19.

According to the CDC, a fever is defined as 100.4 and higher.

"I think the main message is number one good hand washing, you cant stress that enough. If you have any degree of illness, self isolate yourself. If you have a cough cover it with a mask or your arm, and just be safe."