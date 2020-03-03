Taking extra cleaning, hygiene steps can help keep germs at bay

It might be obvious how important household cleaners and proper hygiene is ... and then you break out the blacklight and realize how truly important they are.

Brenda Naylor, an infection preventionist with ProMedica, demonstrated how far germs can travel with a simple cough or sneeze.

The answer? Six feet.

"Using a regular disinfecting wipe, any type that you can get at the store, works great for most viruses and bacteria, including the novel Coronavirus."

And don't forget good hand washing, using soap and water for at least 20-30 seconds. Throw in an extra 15 seconds of using a hand sanitizer and you're even better off.

But let's say you take all the precautions and still get sick, the last thing you want to do is go out in public. You're risking your own health, as well as that of others by spreading germs.

As far as wearing a mask, Naylor said that's generally not an effective means of prevention.

"You really need that long-term contact and close contact with somebody who is sick to get that disease from somebody," she said.

When you're on the go, doctors recommend taking disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer with you.