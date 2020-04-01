Teacher convicted of raping two students denied parole

The man who is behind bars for raping two children while he was a teacher at Pike-Delta-York schools will remain behind bars for at least five more years.

Eugene Grime, convicted in 1985 after pleading guilty to the crimes, was denied parole in March. He will be eligible for parole again in 2025.

Grime was charged with assaulting 17 children, but because of a plea bargain, he was only convicted of raping two. He was 29-years old when he was convicted.

His sentence has a maximum of 50 years. Thirty five years after his conviction, Grime, who's now 65 and in the Grafton Correctional Institution, was deemed fit for parole. He was set to walk free if no one spoke up.

Earlier this month, one of the victims spoke with 13abc about the crime and Grime's possible parole.