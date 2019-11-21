Teacher hopes to give students the Christmas they deserve

This is Mrs. Williams kindergarten class at Chase Elementary.

This Chase Elementary teacher is securing gifts for the students at her school.

Today she is teaching them about gratitude.

Mrs. Williams is familiar with gratitude and generosity. Every year she gathers helpers to make sure her students have a gift under the Christmas tree.

"As a parent I couldn't imagine that feeling of knowing that my kids are not gong to get Christmas this year. I have to tell my kids that there is no Christmas and there are parents that have come to me and said that that is what they had to do. So in return I say, 'no that is not going to happen.'"

Last year Mrs. Williams collected enough toys for 264 kids with the help of private donations. This year she is hoping to help 338 children.

Call Chase Elementary if you'd like to help her meet that goal: 419-671-6650

