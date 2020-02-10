Tecumseh Schools holing online auction for surplus items

If your search for a set of six high school lockers has been coming up empty, do we have some good news for you.

The Tecumseh Public School District in Michigan is hosting an online auction of various surplus items -- yes, including lockers -- on February 18.

There is an in-person inspection day scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. February 17 at 212 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh.

The online auction will be active from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. February 18 at this website. The items can be picked up from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on February 19; a proof of purchase must be presented.

Items include various office desks; trophy cases; lab tables, and more styles of lockers than one could ever imagine.