Tecumseh house fire still under investigation

A Thursday evening house fire in Tecumseh is still being investigated by officials.

At 6:46 p.m., Tecumseh Fire Department arrived on the scene of a well-involved fire at 408 S. Ottawa St. The one-story house was unoccupied at the time, but four of five dogs died in the fire.

Another small house on the property, occupied by an adult and two small children, was unharmed.

The families are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

13abc will update the story when more information becomes available.