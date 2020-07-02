13-year-old convicted bank robber arrested again for two more alleged robberies

A 13-year old year old is locked up accused of robbing two businesses.

Police say the teen convicted of robbing Key Bank on Suder last year is back at the juvenile detention center. The teen is charged with two aggravated robberies with gun specifications. Lt. Kellie Lenhardt says the teen is troubled and hopefully he can get help while at the justice center.

"They work on correcting actions. Finding out the reasons behind those actions. Fixing any past trauma and then moving forward as appropriate," said Toledo Police Lt. Kellie Lenhardt.

On June third the teen allegedly went into Walgreens on Woodville road passed a note to the clerk demanding the clerk give up the money or he would open fire. Four days later investigators say he robbed the Rite Aid on 3013 Monroe street. We asked the juvenile prosecutor how he got back on the streets. She says he was place in a secure facility out of state after the bank robbery.

"However that did not work out. He got send back here and the court took a chance and put him into a group home," said Deputy Chief of the Lucas County Prosecutor's Juvenile Division.

She says group homes are not a secure facility. She says there's a hole in the juvenile justice system where there aren't facilities for kids who have special issues. Olender says witnesses will be interview for these cases and they will go through the court process again.