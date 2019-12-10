Teen suspect in Perrysburg murder will be tried as adult

The teenage suspect accused in the murder of a 19-year-old in Perrysburg over Thanksgiving weekend will be tried as an adult in the case.

According to a release from the prosecutor's office, 16-year-old Tyler Miller waived his right to a probable cause hearing. Miller is charged with Aggravated Murder in the death of Amonie Ervin on November 29th of this year. That charge carries an automatic bond over to adult court. He will now face a grand jury.

While awaiting trial, Miller was ordered held at the Wood County Justice Center, to be held separate from any adults in the jail. That move was made, says the prosecutor's office, because of concerns raised by prosecutors that Miller posed a threat to others at the Juvenile Detention Center.