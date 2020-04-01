Telehealth connects doctors to patients from a distance

COVID-19 may be forcing us to stay at home, but it’s also teaching us to adapt to a changing world. The medical field is learning to meet the needs of its patients from a distance.

The parking lot at St. Luke’s is, as you might expect, emptier than usual. The offices are not seeing patients inside the building anymore, except when absolutely necessary. But that doesn’t mean your doctors are out of touch.

“Telemedicine is like delivering healthcare through information technology. And it's helping in the patients' care,” says Dr. Mohammad El Sayyad.

Dr. El Sayyad started using Telehealth nearly two weeks ago.

“Not all the diseases we have now are COVID-19. We still have a lot of sinus infection, we have rashes,” says El Sayyad.

“I'm very excited about telehealth,” says Dr. Brian Hoeflinger.

Hoeflinger is going to start using it in his officer this week.

“People are at home, they're not able to come in and see us, are being steered away from the doctor's office, and yet they're still at home with problems and pain,” says Hoeflinger.

In fact, the entire St. Luke’s medical system is now providing elehealth services at no additional cost to patients.

“Patients they feel safe that we are here for them so they don't feel like they don't have access to medical care,” says El Sayyad.

El Sayyad set up a virtual appointment for 13abc. We receive a text message, click the link, enable the camera, and the next thing we know, we’re saying “Ahhhh.”

In less that five minutes, El Sayyad diagnonses a faux-sinus infection and offers to email a prescription.

And Hoeflinger explains his x-rays to us, just like he would a real patient.

“Due to the COVID-19 process, and asking patients to stay home, we're having a lot of anxiety and depression going on,” says El Sayyad.

“There are patients out there who are scared right now. I think they feel restricted from their healthcar,” says Hoeflinger”

“We are treating their anxiety and we are treating their depression while they are at home,” says El Sayyad.

Telehealth visits are billed to patients and insurance companies exactly like office visits, meaning they cost the same.

After COVID-19 is all said and done, St. Luke’s will re-evaluate whether or not they want to keep the telehealth system active. Perhaps this will be the medicine of the future.