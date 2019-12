Roads will be temporarily closed around Central Catholic High School on Friday as the school makes its annual Advent Walk.

The walk takes place at 11:30 a.m. Motorists should expect the following roadways to close: starting at the Central Catholic parking lot, north on Cherry St. to Rosalind Place, west on Rosalind to Melrose Ave., west on Melrose to Collingwood Blvd., and north on Collingwood to end at Rosary Cathedral.