Tennessee man in custody after Tuesday night chase on I-75

A Tennessee man is in custody after leading multiple agencies on a chase that started Tuesday night in the Toledo area and ended in Allen County.

Toledo Police initiated a pursuit on I-75 South of a 2000 Hurricane RV, which was reportedly occupied by a subject with a felony warrant.

Officers from the Perrysburg Township Police located the RV on the highway and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to comply. The pursuit continued south of SR 582, where the Ohio State Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.

The pursuit covered approximately 62 miles through Wood, Hancock, and Allen counties. All the tires on the RV except the left rear were deflated by spike stripes set out by troopers from the Lima Post of the Highway Patrol.

The driver pulled over on his own near mile marker 125 in Lima, where he was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

The driver was identified as Larry D. Keith Jr., of Maryville, Tenn. He was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for evaluation of a medical condition. Upon his release from the hospital, he was transported to the Wood County Justice Center on charges of failure to comply and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.