Test your Christmas movie knowledge with our quiz

Few holidays have as many movies devoted to it than Christmas. From "Elf" to "White Christmas," "Bad Santa" to "Miracle on 34th Street," there are plenty of Christmas movies to keep you busy during December.

But how well do you know your Christmas movie trivia? We've put together 10 questions about some of the most popular holiday movies.

Here we go:

1. What is the name of George's angel in "It's a Wonderful Life"?

a. Charles

b. Clarence

c. Chic

d. Chauncey

2. What three ghosts visit Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol"?

a. Past, Present, Future

b. Love, Loss, Hope

c. Holly, Jolly, Folly

d. Jim, Bob, Daryl

3. Who gets his tongue stuck to the icy pole in "A Christmas Story"?

a. Ralphie

b. Fargus

c. Flick

d. Randy

4. Sticking with "A Christmas Story," what gift does Ralphie want?

a. Little Orphan Annie Decoder Ring

b. Red Rider BB Gun

c. iPhone 11 Pro

d. Lugnuts

5. Where does Buddy the Elf get his name?

a. The brand of diapers he wore as a baby

b. His friendly disposition

c. It's his dad's name, too; he's actually Buddy Jr.

d. Sam the Snowman named him

6. Another one from "Elf," how do you spread Christmas cheer?

a. Buying the most expensive gifts

b. Sending Christmas cards

c. Singing loud for all to hear

d. Eating cookies

7. Which action figure is at the heart of the hunt in "Jingle All the Way"?

a. Turbo Man

b. Scuba Steve

c. Private Pete

d. Iron Man

8. In "Christmas Vacation," what is Clark Griswold planning to buy with his Christmas bonus?

a. New family car

b. Vacation to Hawaii

c. Swimming pool in the backyard

d. New home theater

9. How is the sleigh bell lost in "Polar Express"?

a. Someone steals it

b. It's dropped off Santa's sleigh

c. It's sold on Ebay

d. A hole in the boy's robe pocket

10. How large does the Grinch's heart grow?

a. As big as a hippo

b. Three-times the size

c. Enough to spread Christmas cheer

d. A little to big, to be honest

How did you do?

10: Move over Buddy, we have a new elf in town.

7-9: You definitely have been good this year!

4-6: You're definitely more of a Thanksgiving fan, eh?

1-3: Wow, how's it going, Grinch??

Answers: 1. B; 2. A; 3. C; 4. B; 5. A; 6. C; 7. A; 8. C; 9. D; 10. B.