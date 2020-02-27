Police officers take stand in Malachi Barnes murder trial

The trial of two men accused of shooting at a vehicle on I-75 and killing 3-year-old Malachi Barnes on Thanksgiving 2018 continued Wednesday, with several police officers taking the stand.

Prosecutors showed jurors pictures of a shell casing and bullet found in the suspect's car on the second day of the trial.

A retired Toledo Police officer who worked with the Crime Scene Tech Unit testified about evidence collected from the car the victim was riding in as well as the suspect's vehicle.

"I would then obtain the known prints of K'Veon Giles and compare his known prints to the latents that are on this card, and I made a positive identification in two different places," retired officer Scott Smith said.

Giles and Matthew Smith are charged with aggravated murder.

One day after Barnes' father, Anthony Barnes took the stand in emotional testimony, jurors got to see pictures of the vehicle the suspects were riding in when they allegedly shot and killed Malachi Barnes and injured his sister.

Prosecutors shows pictures of a shell casing and a bullet found in the car, a Chevy HHR.

The third suspect in the case, Andre White accepted a plea deal and is expected to testify Thursday.