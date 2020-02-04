Texas Roadhouse hosting fundraiser for Planned Pethood

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Holland is hosting a fundraiser for Planned Pethood on Tuesday.

From 3 p.m.-10 p.m., the restaurant will donate 10 percent of total food purchases to Planned Pethood when presenting the flyer.

The offer includes dine-in and take-out orders.

 