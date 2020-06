A Texas man was arrested in central Toledo after he fled from police during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Paul Mitchell, 43, of Nollanville, Texas, was stopped for a traffic violation around 1:35 a.m. but did not comply with the Toledo Police officers. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

While he was being detained, a loaded firearm was found in Mitchell's back pocket.

Mitchell suffered minor injuries from being detained and a Taser being deployed.