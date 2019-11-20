Thanksgiving tips for kitchen safety

Mercy Health is offering tips to stay safe during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a press release, Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for fires involving cooking equipment.

"Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to gather with family and friends to celebrate and give thanks for our many blessings," Nicole Knepper, RN, BSN, Trauma & Burn Outreach, Education and Prevention Coordinator said in a press release. "Please make sure you pay close attention to everything going on in the kitchen to make sure our loved ones stay safe."

Safety in the kitchen is always important, but especially on Thanksgiving Day. Mercy Health suggests keeping kids safe by having fun activities ready to keep them occupied, or having kids help with recipes that don't require them to be in the hectic kitchen.

Here are some safety tips to remember this holiday season:

• Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.

• Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.

• Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.

• Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

• Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.

• Keep knives out of the reach of children.

• Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

• Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

• Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.

• Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.