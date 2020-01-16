The Andersons cited for July accident that killed two workers

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited The Andersons Inc. Thursday for violations stemming from the workplace deaths of two employees in a July 19 accident at their Toledo facility.

The workers were attempting to clear a clogged floor hole in a grain storage bin when they were fatally engulfed.

OSHA has proposed $291,716 in penalties for what they say were four total violations that included failing to develop an emergency action plan and not powering down and disconnecting grain equipment before employees entered the bin.

OSHA also cited the company for requiring employees to enter grain storage bins on foot with engulfment and avalanche hazards present and for exposing employees to fall hazards from uncovered floor holes.

The Maumee, Ohio–based company was placed in the Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

“Employers are required to follow safety standards and train their workers on grain storage hazards to prevent tragedies such as this,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt. “OSHA has free resources available to help employers understand how to comply with safety and health regulations, as well as worker training to recognize hazards and dangerous working conditions.”

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.