The Blade cuts newspaper print production

The Blade is cutting print production, again.

According to 13abc's media partner, The Blade, will no longer print or deliver newspapers on Friday or Saturday. This is in addition cuts made in February of 2019, that ended print editions on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The switch means customers will only receive a physical copy of the paper three days a week on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

According to our media partner, Allan Block, the chairman of Block Communications Inc., says "Print is old-fashioned delivery. It's an approach suitable for text and picture information. but it is going away and it's probably going to go away very fast."

Block cites a lack of advertising revenue to support a printed daily paper and says e-delivery is the wave of the future. He is asking readers to use the mobile sites and the Blade NewsSlide App as alternatives to a physical paper.

"We urge people to buy a tablet and give us a try," says Block.