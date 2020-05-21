The Blarney preparing for indoor business with plexiglass

As Ohio restaurants open their doors once again for indoor seating, many new procedures are being implemented to protect the safety of staff and customers.

The Blarney opened its patio space in Toledo's Warehouse District for business back on May 15 to a hungry crowd, with a line for the limited outdoor seating.

Those patronizing the pub today can get the same great food and drinks indoors, for the first time in months.

"We excited," says owner Ed Beczynski. "When we opened up the patio last Friday the night before it seemed like opening day or St. Patrick's Day for us."

Major changes to the dining experience will include plexiglass dividers placed between tables, allowing for a barrier between customers, who will not be required to wear a mask at the establishment.

The dividers were specially made for The Blarney, and can be easily rearranged to accommodate larger parties, though none can exceed ten people, adhering to the governor's orders for the service industry.

Customers will have the option to order menu items online or from their phone while they dine inside, or use a disposable paper menu.

The Blarney will also offer the choice of disposable or regular china plates and silverware.

As required by the state, all employees will be wearing a mask.

Beczynski says these innovative ideas are all in an effort to keep everyone safe and comfortable.

"It's definitely a great start and we really aren't going to lose too many tables with that so it was nice, too, to hear that they weren't going to cut it down to 25 percent or 50 percent occupancy but just being safe and that's what we're trying to do," adds Beczynski