"The Butterfly House" to remain closed through spring

There are plenty of perches among the plants inside The Butterfly House in Whitehouse, but the main attraction is nowhere to be found.

"Tomorrow (May 1st) is the scheduled opening day," says co-owner Duke Wheeler, "but because of a lack of planes coming in from foreign countries, we're not able to import butterflies at this time."

Normally, the 50x50-foot greenhouse would be filled with well over 1000 butterflies -- not to mention plenty of inquisitive kids getting a taste of nature. This year, the government says that likely won't happen for a while, and Duke says he's concerned for his visitors as well.

"We don’t want customers to be afraid," Wheeler says, "and we don’t know what’s going to happen. We want their safety to be number one."

The colorful insects typically arrive by plane from exotic locales like Malaysia, Costa Rica and Africa, though the gift shop is providing the biggest splash of color at the moment.

"It's great to see the smiles of young children coming in," offers Wheeler, "so it'll be disappointing not to see that this year."

Wheeler Farms' popular corn maze and Christmas tree farm are concerns best left for later in the year, though the stables on his property -- a popular wedding venue -- is a big question mark for some couples this spring.

"All the operations are intertwined," Wheeler says. "Temporary staff that we normally would bring on for the season, we've now lost."

Still, the owner is glad to see many are putting safety above all: "As a community, I think we're doing well... and first responders need a party when this is all over!"

The Butterfly House plans to return next year, but for now, the only life in the greenhouse -- fish swimming in the pond -- will wait for their winged friends to return.