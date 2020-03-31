The Church and Covid-19

Cornerstone Church has been reaching out to the community for 35 years.

The church was founded by Bishop Michael Pitts. He says when Governor Mike Dewine announced that Ohioans should use social distancing to protect themselves from the coronavirus, he shut down the church immediately. He says his number one priority was to protect his members. Bishop Pitts believes God is redemptive and that we are now forced to re-examine what is truly important. He says we have all been blessed with more perspective and family time. He says although physical services are canceled, Easter will never be cancelled. The church will be live streaming and spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ Easter Sunday. In this time of uncertainty, Cornerstone has been hosting blood drives to help our local blood supply, which is criticslly low. The church has also been donating food to those who may be hungry. Online service times: Sunday's at 10am Thursday's at 7:30pm

