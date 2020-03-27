The Cocoon still offering resources for survivors of domestic and sexual violence

Wood County's only domestic and sexual violence agency still providing shelter and advocacy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We spoke with The Cocoon's Executive Director Kathy Mull about how this difficult time in our county can be especially harmful to victims looking to escape a dangerous situation.

"The combination of isolation and lack of independence really creates some high risk for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in our communities," says Mull. "Working through this COVID-19 crisis is really just increasing those risk factors for individuals feeling unsafe in their home."

The Cocoon's emergency shelter is still open to single women, men, and children in need of a place to go. Inside, they are following all C.D.C. guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all current and future residents. Although the offices are closed, advocates are still answering their hotline. To reach an advocate 24/7, call 419-373-1730 and press 2.

The Cocoon's shelter is also looking for donations for its current residents. The organization updates Facebook and Amazon wish lists every week with their current needs, mostly feminine wellness and essential hygiene products.

To donate, or to find out more information about the resources available,

check out The Cocoon's website or go to their facebook page .