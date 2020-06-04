Construction and COVID-19 might be too much for Coney Island Restaurant

Construction at the intersection of Dorr and McCord is adding insult to injury after COVID orders restrict business at a strip mall in the area.

One of the businesses in that mall is the Coney Island Restaurant owned by Ahmad Mahmoud. Mahmoud says between the two issues, his business has gone down by 95%. “We’ve been struggling for the last three months,” says Mahmoud.

According to ODOT, the construction will last through October and there is no immediate signs of the COVID restrictions easing up. That leaves business owners like Mahmoud struggling to even survive. “I'm just going to put up with until the middle of July, and if things don't change or I get some kind of help. I'm going to lock the doors and give the keys to the landlord because they want their rent too.”