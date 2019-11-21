The Great American Smokeout encouraging tobacco users to quit

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is encouraging smokers and tobacco users to make a plan to quit with The Great American Smokeout.

Sponsored by the American Cancer Society, The Great American Smokeout provides an opportunity for individuals to use the third Thursday in November to start their journey toward a tobacco-free life.

The Ohio Quit Line, which provides telephone support services to anyone who is ready to quit using tobacco or nicotine products, is available at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669).

For more information, contact the Health Department's tobacco program at 419-213-4558 or visit their webpage for additional local resources on quitting tobacco and nicotine use.