Restaurants space out as in-house dining returns Thursday

In house dining at local restaurants is set to return on Thursday. The managers at The Heights at the Renasissance Hotel have been working around the clock to open the doors. They'll open the patio on Tuesday.

Servers are looking forward to greeting customers they haven't seen in weeks. Some of the seating at The Heights has been removed.

"I’m excited to be here," said server Mitchel Weber.

Mitchel Weber is server at The Heights and says he's glad to be back doing what he loves. Weber and a few other co-workers were training.

He says The Heights has new rules for customers.

"Stay seated at your table," said Weber.

Servers will wear masks and gloves. The patio at The Heights overlooks the Maumee River. The director of food and beverage says they will have a different menu and the new changes will help to keep everyone safe.

"When it comes to 6 foot distancing the tables will be 6 foot apart," said The director of food and beverage John Onsa. "Our culinary team and our front house team has also taken serve safe COVID-19 certifications."

They recommend you make a reservation. Thursday the restaurant will open inside for lunch and dinner.