The Lake Township Tornado: 10 years later

On the night of June 5th, 2010, Kevin Sanders was at a friend's house when his sister called.

"She said, 'There's a tornado!' and I saw it right across the field. We headed to the basement, waited 10 minutes... and then I went to work."

Sanders had only been a medic for 8 months with the Lake Township Fire Department when an EF-4 tornado blew through, killing 7 people and injuring nearly 30 others.

The tornado touched down just east of I-80 in Perrysburg at 11:20pm, rolling eastward and destroying most of the Lake Township Fire & Police Department building. Most vehicles responding to the aftermath would be lent by neighboring agencies.

"I think our training really showed that night," says Sanders. "We felt well-prepared to deal with the chaos, and adapted and responded."

The Lake Local Schools campus was next in the tornado's sights, and superintendent Jim Witt recalls the sight that lay before him upon arrival.

"We came over after midnight, close to 12:30," Witt says. "You could see significant damage... it looked like what you would see from war-torn countries. There was debris everywhere from the fury that had come through."

Lake High seniors would have graduated just 12 hours later, having taken their senior photo inside the building the day before the tornado struck.

One odd discovery sticks out in Witt's memory: "Two classrooms on the first floor were science labs, and not a drop of chemistry material was spilled."

At least three-quarters of the building was decimated, which makes the recovery all the more impressive. As Witt puts it: "With the help of a local construction company, we were able to reopen the high school in 18 months. Kids today, even in the back of their minds, appreciate what they did."

The worst loss of life, however, occurred as the tornado rolled over I-280 and hit the heart of Millbury. Cars were thrown into nearby fields, trees debarked, and even birds were found defeathered in the wake of the storm. The tornado was eventually rated an EF-4, with estimated wind speeds topping out at 175mph.

Nearly every Lake Township resident has a story from that night, and one resounding theme seems to be hope born out of tragedy.

"There were so many heartwarming moments," says Witt. "It took me years to hear what other acts of heroism that people in the community had done. It restores your faith in humanity when people come together, and still mourn this loss."

"The day after the tornado, my wife and I drove down Main Street, and saw our Lake High students cleaning up and wearing their school gear... I turned to her and said, 'We're going to be alright.'"

When June 5th rolls around on the calendar, it's not an easy day for many in this corner of Wood/Ottawa Counties. On this 10th anniversary, most if not all affected buildings have been rebuilt or renovated, but some memories simply can't be made into a monument.

"It's an odd feeling," Witt says. "Some days, it feels like it was yesterday... others, it feels like it was 100 years ago. I can still smell that gas coming out of the ground at the school."