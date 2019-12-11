Daycare for mothers working toward a degree opens in Bowling Green

"We provide free early childhood education and Christian daycare for 6 weeks to 5 years, whose parents are finishing their education," said founder and executive director of The Nest, Tiffany Crain.

From 7 am - 5 pm, little ones can get the care they need to develop at the Bowling Green location, while their moms go to class or study.

Infants can nap and become confident walkers.

The Nest serves breakfast, lunch and 2 snacks from their spacious kitchen area.

"Less than 2 percent of moms that are teen moms graduate from college by the age of 30 and 60 percent dont graduate high school," Crain said.

Right now The Nest cares for 6 infants while their mothers are working toward a GED or bachelor's degree, with one set to graduate soon.

"They are doing it they are breaking the statistics, the cycle, and they are succeeding and so we are just here as a support system to make sure they do succeed."

The Nest is funded by private donors, and there's always a need for supplies like size 3 diapers. You can find an Amazon wish-list on their website.