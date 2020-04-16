The State Needs To Hear From Local Small Businesses

The Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program is out of money.

This is a first-come, first-serve loan program that is specifically designed to cover small business owners' payroll and overhead costs directly lost as a result of the COVID shutdown. As long as 75% of the loan was used to cover these costs, the loan would be forgiven. The program totaled $349 billion dollars and the funds went fast over the last week. So now Federal Lawmakers are struggling to agree on how to restore its funding.

Local Ohio State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R) Perrysburg, is asking small businesses to fill out a form sharing their story about their hardships with the states Economic Recovery Task Force. He asks that you email him at Rep03@ohiohouse.gov with your submissions.

Geona Bank President Martin Sutter says his bank processed 341 loan applications for the program totaling $38 million dollars. Sutter goes onto say that $32 million dollars were funded leaving the rest of the applicants up in the air. But Sutter says he's cautiously optimistic that Congress will approve more money for the program, while he can't guarantee it.