Centennial Terrace is welcoming four big acts during the 2020 summer concert season.

First, on June 11, Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops take the stage in Sylvania. On July 23, rock band Styx comes to town, followed by The Beach Boys (July 26). Get the Led Out, a Led Zepplin tribute band, caps off the season August 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Check the Centennial Terrace website for more information.