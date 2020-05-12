The Victory Center continues to support cancer patients despite Covid-19

The Victory Center is closed to patients but that doesn't mean its not making an impact.

The Center is connecting to patients virtually, offering counseling and classes. Their wig bank is also taking private appointments. Dianne Barndt is the Executive Director. She tells 13ABC, "When you are going through cancer its often times isolating anyways, you have to be aware of your immune system, sometimes you just don't feel good, so you're used to coming to The Victory Center for support and pampering and all of these special things, and now you can't do that and you can't be around your friends, and a lot of times you can't have your loved one in to do chemotherapy with you."

The Victory Center will reopen to small groups May 18th, but in the meantime they want their patients to know they can still lean on them. Dianne says,

"the other thing we have been doing is calling people to see how you doing,what do you need, we have been able to connect people to ProMedica's food bank system where they can deliver grocery to folks. We are doing everything we can to provide as much as we can." Sandy Witt is the Wig Bank Director. She says, "people who lose their hair due to cancer, it can be a very emotional experience, and we've been closed so we generally have three wig banks a month so we haven't been able to do that because we are closed, when you lose your hair you lose it at a certain time cancer doesn't wait for covid to finish."