YMCA of Greater Toledo are making preparations to re-open

Businesses across the area are gearing up to reopen as soon as they can, and the YMCA of Greater Toledo is no exception. They're making preparations to open once Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives them the green light.

Although most facilities are closed, the YMCA has used its facilities to feed child and provide childcare for first responders.

The president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Toledo, Brad Toft said they have been preparing to reopen since they closed.

"We've sanitized every square inch of our buildings, and we plan on opening in a different way," Toft said.

The YMCAs will add additional hand sanitizing stations, and employees will be required to wear masks.