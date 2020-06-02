The change protesters are fighting for

The fight for racial equality continues. Local activists say things are heading in the right direction.

The goal is to enact change and develop better relations between the people and police. Some local leaders say they want more community input before laying out specific mandates.

A powerful image of unity amid chaos. Saturday, protester Elijah Young sharing a moment with a Toledo police officer.

13abc's Shaun Hegarty asked, "So you were teargassed and then you embraced the officer?" Young replied, "Yes. After all that whole situation, I was teargassed, I was shot at way before that and then we reunited I said OK look let's end this."

Monday, there were more displays of peace and progress.

"Over the course of a couple of days we went from riot, from not riot, teargas and rubber bullets and wooden bullets being fired at us, to police officers marching with us and even the Chief of Police marching with us as well. That's a big step," said activist Lino Ruiz.

Toledo police Chief George Kral even sharing a hug with a passionate demonstrator.

"I want to thank members of the Toledo Police Department for walking with us. They didn't have to do it. They didn't have to take that opportunity, but they did it and so we appreciate that," said activist Sir Maejor Page.

Tuesday a day of rest to re-energize for the fight that lies ahead. They're planning for a meeting with Chief Kral and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. A sit down that these activists hope happens soon.

"When black lives are under attack... when officers don't have policies in place that would prevent certain things, we don't have a month to wait," said Page.

These rally organizers don't want to share a full list of mandates yet, but say they want SWAT Teams to wear body cameras to increase transparency and more community involvement to bridge the gap.

"We don't want violence. We want love. We want unity. We want to be safe to walk anywhere, go anywhere we want to without worrying. We don't want to be pulled over because we so called fit a description," said Young.

Still no word from Chief Kral as to when this meeting will happen. In the meantime, another protest is set to happen Wednesday evening in Toledo.