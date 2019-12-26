The day after Christmas is a busy day for retailers

The day after Christmas, a "second season" begins for shopping discounts and deals.

Shoppers are flocking to stores nationwide to take advantage of post-Christmas deals, spend gift cards, or return anything they got under the tree - but didn't want.

In fact, millions of dollars worth of unwanted gifts will be returned.

It's an after-holiday tradition for bargain hunters and planners.

December 26th is one of the most popular shopping days of the year. Many people like to stock up on holiday items like wrapping paper to save for next year.

A recent survey by the National Retail Federation found that 68% of people will likely shop this week.

More than half of shoppers say they will return or exchange any unwanted gifts of holiday items within the first month after receiving them.

Just about anything purchased at a store or online can be taken back, unless it is marked for clearance or final sale.

As long as you have the receipt, original tags and your ID returns are a breeze.

Most discounts from this post-holiday shopping spree last well into the New Year.