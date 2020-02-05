Chief Kral wants 70 more officers by 2023

Issue One is expected to a be a hot topic going into the election.

What's the state of the Toledo police department.

The police chief is speaking out about how many police officers he would like to hire to get the city in proper shape.

"The International Association of Chiefs of Police say we should be anywhere from 710 -729 sworn. This morning we are at 631. I would be happy anywhere between 700 and 710 that's my goal," said Chief George Kral.

The chief wants to reach his goal by 2023. A large portion of his goal depends on taxpayers approving a tax hike. Issue One would help with public services. It would allow the City of Toledo to add officers each year.