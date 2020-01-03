The time is near: Krispy Kreme on Secor set to open January 14

The Krispy Kreme store on Secor Rd. is set to open January 14, 2019.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Krispy Kreme store on Secor will open January 14 at 6 a.m.

The company created the event on Facebook, adding that for the grand opening 120 lucky guests through the first week will win free doughnuts for a year.

The restaurant is located at 3145 Secor Road in Toledo.

 