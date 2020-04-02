The ups and downs of public health during COVID-19

There are signs things are the same, and signs everything is different.

“Kind of feels like we put the DVR on pause and we’re just itching to hit the play button, but when we do hit that play button, the show might be different,” describes Phil Welch, a Professor of Public and Allied Health at Bowling Green State University.

In this uncertain time, you - like so many others - may have questions about the future.

“The best way that I know to predict the future is to create the future," continued Welch. "So, that’s what we’re trying to do by social distancing, and quarantining and isolation. You can try and bend that curve downward so we’re not overburdening the health care system.”

Welch adds we may never know how many lives we're saying by staying home, but in order for the measures to work, we all have to do our part.

He also says at this point, the testing numbers don't tell the whole story. Once we get more testing for COVID-19, we'll have a better idea of a timeline.

“The fatality rate is high initially because you’re testing those who are the sickest," said Welch, "and then, once you realize it was out in the community more, the fatality rate goes down. And that could ease people’s fears.”

On the plus side, Welch explains, when people are not stressed at work, other medical conditions may taper off.

“It looks like, if we are headed towards a recession and a downturn in the economy, population health in terms of heart disease, heart attack, and stroke risk, those things will improve,” Welch concludes.

He also suggests taking time at home to improve aspects of your physical health, which will benefit your mental health in the long run.

For a link to a Public and Allied Health Symposium webinar hosted by BGSU set for Thursday, April 9, 2020, click the link on this page. The undersecretary for Food Safety the the U.S.D.A. will be the keynote speaker.