There Will Be Meat At Local Stores But There Will Be A Shortage

The nation is seeing a shortage of meat because of COVID-19 outbreaks at some of the nation's largest meat processing plants. Local meat markets are quick to point out that this is a shortage, you will still be able to get meats. You may just not be able to get the specific cut that you want when you want it, and you will be paying more for it.

Local meat markets say they use local suppliers for their products and they are not as affected as some of the larger big box stores. As a result, they are busier than they have been in years with customers stocking up on meats.

Another factor in local meat markets having more supply is that restaurants are only doing curbside or delivery service so they're not using as much meat as they normally do.