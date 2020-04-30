Therma Tru turns over new leaf, makes face shields for medical workers

It's not a job normally done at Therma Tru in Maumee.

"Typcially, we test the doors," Therma Tru lab technician Connor Funk said.

But now Funk is using his skills in other ways, using the 3-D printers to make face shields for medical workers. It's something he started doing after noticing a need for personal protective equipment.

"We started making them about a month ago," Funk said. "Everyone in the office got sent home besides us, and I saw the printer sitting idle. I thought we could use this and the company was on board from the get go."

The entire process takes about three hours to make just one shield. So far, Funk has made more than 100 -- all donated to medical workers on the frontline.

"To me, personally just helping out our medical workers, a lot of them are scared to bring this home to their families, so for them to get an added piece of protection while they are at work, I think it's great," Funk said.

Funk said he will continue to make face shields for as long as their is a need.