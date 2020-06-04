More trucks stolen, 60-year-old woman hit Tuesday remains in ICU

Nearly a dozen brand new vehicles have been stolen recently from the Toledo North assembly plant and GM shipping yard.

The most recent theft was this morning. Police say the bandits rammed a security guards vehicle at the GM shipping yard on Hoffman Road at the Ann Arbor Railroad property to get away.

According to a police report the crooks cut the fence to get in.

Police also say a woman employed by the company that runs the Toledo Assembly Shipping Yard was hit as one of the suspects tried to get away.

"She needs a lot of help and prayers," said Jay Huston.

Jay Huston says his 60 year old mother Becky is in ICU with serious injuries.

"She's got a broken ankle. A broken knee. A broken hip. Her pelvic bone and a bleed on the brain," said the victim's son.

Police say six new Dodge Ram 1500 trucks were stolen from the overflow storage lot at the Toledo Assembly Complex. Huston was hit by one of the suspects driving one of the stolen trucks.

"They try to swerve and hit my brother missed. My brother started recording them."

This is his exclusive video of the suspects racing out of the lot. Toledo police have recovered some of the stolen trucks, but have yet to make any arrests. They are investigating how the thieves got in. Toledo detectives are looking into the possibility of an auto theft ring. Huston says his mother has worked for the company that runs the Toledo Assembly Complex shipping yard for twenty years.

"I just hope you guys get charged with everything. There's no reason to run over an innocent lady. She's 60 years old has a heart of gold. Six grand babies, three kids and a family that loves her a lot. Will do anything for anybody. No reason to run through a human being no reason for that unnecessary," said Huston.

A spokesperson for FCA sent us this statement. "FCA takes the safety and security of our employees, contractors and property very seriously. The company is continually assessing security measures at all of its locations and implementing any changes necessary to ensure our people, property and assets are protected."

