Thousands look to unemployment benefits amid Covid-19 spread

Thousands and thousands of Ohioans including many in this area have now found themselves unemployed as so many work places have come to a grinding halt. They're now looking to unemployment benefits to steady things at least temporarily.

The state is getting flooded with calls and there's a tiny bit of good news on that front. Other online systems in states like New York and Oregon have crashed. So far Ohio is up and running.

You'll soon see a new Tony Touch mural prominently in Toledo but finding projects like this might be harder and harder.

“It was tough because I had to weigh the scales between keeping my family's health intact and also keeping my family's financial health intact. Family's health is more important," said Tony Touch, a tattoo and graffiti artist.

Tony also does tattoos at Infinite Art on Secor Road in Toledo. The shop was open Wednesday afternoon, lots of people were working there. But Tony decided to stay away.

“It's a bit of panic right now. It's more of safety with what we do. We're in proximity to one-on-one people and I just can't gamble on that anymore,” said Tony.

The trouble for Tony is that he's a sub-contractor, he doesn't get unemployment benefits. Huge numbers of people who are eligible are applying now.

Here are the stats from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services:

Tuesday alone 29,177 people applied for benefits. In the last three days that number was 77,817. Compare that with all of last week, where the number was below 5500. Which doesn't even count the Tonys of the world

“Pretty much the money we're saving up to buy a new house is now a fund to keep the house we have now, said Tony.

If you've never applied before, here's what you need to know about benefits:

To qualify you need to be totally or partially unemployed.

You need to have worked at least 20 weeks in covered employment and have earned at least $269 in the first 4 of the last 5 completed calendar quarters.

You also need to be unemployed through no fault of your own.

Applying for benefits online is the quickest way right now.

To call about benefits: 1-877-644-6562