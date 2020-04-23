Thousands of pounds of food donated at Dave White Chevrolet food drive

Food insecurity has hit home for millions of Americans this month, and the relatively bare shelves of Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank serve as proof of great need in our community.

Dave White Chevrolet, Sautter's Market and Nagle Companies all came together Thursday afternoon to help ease some of that need. From noon to 4pm, a steady stream of cars and trucks rolled through the drive-thru donation set up at the dealership.

Joe Mehling, executive manager at Dave White Chevrolet, says every single product will go to local families. "Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will be getting all the food we collect today, and hopefully we can collect a couple hundred thousand pounds of food to help the needy."

That may seem like a lofty goal, but the corner of Alexis and Monroe is no stranger to charity events. The semi filled up fast with food, water and supplies... in fact, those generous donations of non-perishables and hygiene products reportedly stuffed the truck in just the first two hours alone!

Given current events, this particular food drive had some notable changes, with staff donning masks and gloves.

"We'll just be pulling them out of trunks," said Mehling before the event, "so people won't be sticking around. We'll take the food and put it in boxes... this will be more of a 'Drop the food off, get it to the people who need it and keep on going' kind of situation.

Mehling added that, while it might be hard for some to donate food given current events, Sautter's Market made the process easier on Thursday.

"A lot of times, when people drop off food, they've got extra food on their shelves... right now, not many people have extra because they're at home. Sautter's provided these bags with a certain dollar amount on them, so people buy the bag and then just drop the bag off here."

These donations won't spend much time on the truck, let alone inside the food bank's warehouse.

"I think the biggest thing is that there's a need right now," says Mehling. "The food that we're getting today will be in peoples' homes in the next 48 hours, or the first part of next week. It's just amazing to me how generous the people of this community are -- time and time again, when you ask, they show up and they give."

This particular food drive may have wrapped up, but the need is ever present. For a full list of items recommended for donation, visit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank website.